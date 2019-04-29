Fallen SCDOT workers honored at memorial ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Let ’em work, Let ’em live has long been the reminder of the state Department of Transportation to drive safely around work sites, today it became a permanent part of the department’s memorial.

A ceremony was held for Department of Transportation workers who lost their lives on the job.

Transportation secretary, Christy Hall says the men and women memorialized today will never be forgotten.

Three names were added to the memorial this year.