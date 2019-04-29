Man charged with kidnapping, safe cracking during break-ins, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C (WOLO) – A Calhoun man is accused of forcefully entering homes and demanding to be shown to a safe in Lexington County.

Andre McFadden, 20, is charged with kidnapping, safe cracking, burglary, first degree assault and battery, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

The West Columbia Police Department is also charging McFadden in a similar case in its jurisdiction.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says Lexington County charged McFadden in connection to a January break-in at a house in the 1400 block of Beaver Dam Road.

McFadden is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.