SCDNR: Black bear activity increasing in the state, encouraging residents to remove bird-feeders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – There has been an increasing numbers of black bear activity throughout the state and biologists are urging people who live in these areas to remove bird-feeders, according to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

Biologists say it bear-mating season and black bears are on the move.

SCDNR offers suggestions to better cope with bears:

Bird feed and feeders: If a bear starts getting into your bird feeders—and they will if given the chance—take the feeders down and put them away for a while; the bear will move on quickly.

No garbage: Keep garbage in tightly shut or bear-proof trash cans.

Pet food storage: Store pet food properly if kept outside; put pet food in airtight storage containers and don’t leave leftover food in the open.

Clean grills: Keep charcoal and gas grills covered and clean to keep food odors from attracting bears.

Beehives: If you’re going to have beehives in bear territory, protect your investment with an electric, bear-proof fence.

No feeding: A bear becomes accustomed to having food provided is an accident waiting to happen; don’t feed a bear the first time and it will likely leave the area.