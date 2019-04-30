SCDNR: Taking wild turkey eggs, releasing pen-raised turkeys in the wild is illegal in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The SC Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public that taking wild turkey eggs and releasing pen-raised turkeys is illegal.

Some people have taking it upon themselves to take the eggs and attempt to hatch them, however it is against the law to rob any wild turkey nests or to possess wild turkey eggs, according to SCDNR.

In SC, nesting by wild turkeys begins in mid-April and continues through May, with most young hatching by mid-June.

Wild turkeys that are hatched by humans lose virtually all the instincts that allow them to survive in the wild. Additionally, many attempts to hatch eggs are for the purpose of raising the birds to be released to increase local turkey populations.

However, not only do these pen-raised turkeys have poor survival, they are often comingled with other domestic fowl which may harbor diseases that could be detrimental to wild turkeys in the area if the pen-raised birds escape or are released.

SCDNR has contacted many of these hatcheries and asked them to place South Carolina on the “no ship to” list in their advertisements.

South Carolina is noted for having the purest strain of Eastern wild turkeys and this importation restriction is in place to protect the genetic integrity of our native birds, in addition to guarding against diseases that may be associated with hatchery birds.

There are approximately 50,000 spring turkey hunters in South Carolina and turkey hunting contributes approximately $40 million annually to the state’s economy.