Source: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at UNC Charlotte campus, shooter in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – Two people were killed and four have been injured in a shooting at UNCC Tuesday afternoon, sources told Eyewitness News. The shooter is in custody. The LOCKDOWN is still in place.

Authorities have identified the shooting suspect as 22-year old Trystan Andrew Terrell.

7 p.m.

Emergency medical officials say two people are dead and four injured in a shooting at a North Carolina university.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said on Twitter that two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired. It’s unclear whether the victims are students or whether a suspect is in custody.

6:30 p.m.

A North Carolina university has issued an alert for students to remain in a safe location following reports of an apparent shooting.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been shot or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn’t be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

NEW: Police source confirms for me the shooter is in custody. Another police source tells @AlexandraWCCB that three people have been shot. No word yet if shooter is a student or what motive was.

