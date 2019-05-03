Senate vote will put Santee Cooper on chopping block

Columbia, SC (AP) — The Senate will allow a state agency to seek offers to sell state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

Lawmakers voted 42 to one Thursday in favor of the bill after days of debate.

Te proposal requires the Department of Administration to establish a competitive bidding process of the company’s sale and to seek buyers.

The sale was prompted after Santee Cooper and SCANA’s failed

V.C. Summer Nuclear project which left both utilities millions in debt.