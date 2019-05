Sumter man killed in Saturday morning crash

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)-An investigation in uderway after deadly crash in Sumter County Saturday morning.

The single car crash happened on US Highway 378 at 3:45am.

Officials say Hunter Christmas, 21, of Biddle Road, was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy will be performed Monday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.