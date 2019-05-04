Walk to help end the stigma of mental illness: NamiWalks at Finlay Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Lace up your shoes and take part in a walk to help end the stigma around mental illness.

NamiWalks event , May 4, at Finlay Park at 10am. Registration opens at 9am.

According to organizers, the event is family friendly and will feature music by TJ McKay and a game truck from Palmetto Mobile Arcade. James Patrick the Fitness Guru will lead a warmup as the walk kicks off and Miss Lexington 2019 Yvannah Garcia will make an appearance. Food trucks and other entertainment will also be on site.

“Each person who joins us on May 4 shows the millions impacted by mental illness every day that they matter,” says Zenethia Brown, executive director of NAMI Mid-Carolina. “Ending the stigma around mental illness will help eliminate the shame, fear and silence that prevent many people from seeking help and treatment.”

The Columbia walk is one of nearly 100 across the country, raising the funds needed to provide help and hope to families and individuals here in our own community, say organizers.