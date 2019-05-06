Coroner releases identity of 68-year-old man found dead in Eastover home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the name of the individual found dead in his home after being involved in a shooting incident.

David Junior Bolton, 68, of Main Street, Eastover, SC was found in his residence and pronounced deceased on Sunday, May 5th at 5:35 p.m.

The autopsy showed that the cause of death was due to exanguination or severe loss of blood due to gunshot wounds.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.