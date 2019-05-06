CPD still investigating a 2012 hit and run incident on Medical Park Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is encouraging citizens to call Crimestoppers with information regarding a 2012 hit and run incident that seriously injured a cardiac nurse.

On September 16, 2012, 24-year old Lindsay Bires was standing on the sidewalk at Medical Park Drive during a work break from Palmetto Health Richland hospital.

According to witnesses, a white compact car ran off the side of the road before hitting Bires causing life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the white compact car did not stop or render aid. After the accident, those same witnesses helped Bires and were able to get medical personnel on site immediately.

In a statement, Lindsay Bires wrote, “There is someone out there who knows something. Please come forward. That person took away my entire life as I knew it; please don’t keep this to yourself any longer. Help me at least recover some justice and closure for what was done to me, in this horrible chapter of my life.”

Columbia Police Department is asking citizen to recall specific conversations they had with someone regarding the incident.

Citizens can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC