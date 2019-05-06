Lexington-Richland 5 students won’t make up missed day due to teacher rally

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – One Midlands school district has decided that students will not have to make up the day missed because of the teacher rally last week.

The Lexington-Richland District Five school board voted today to forgive the day students were forced to miss.

Staff will be required to make up the day by documenting make-up work hours prior to the last day of their contract for this school year.

More than 10,000 teachers and their supporters rallied at the State House on May 1st in support of issues such as better pay and smaller class sizes.