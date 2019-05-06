Newberry announces 2019 football schedule

NEWBERRY – Head coach Todd Knight has released Newberry’s 2019 football schedule, which features 11 games against Division II foes, a new South Atlantic Conference opponent, and six games at historic Setzler Field in the facility’s 97th season.

The slate includes three games against teams that advanced to the 2018 NCAA Division II Football Championship. The Wolves’ home opener comes in Week Two and will be the fifth all-time meeting between Newberry and Florida Tech, last year’s No. 6 seed in the postseason. The teams have split the previous meetings in a series that dates to 2013 and have sent at least one team to the NCAA tournament in every season they have played.

The Wolves travel to defending South Atlantic Conference champion Lenoir-Rhyne, which fell in the national quarterfinals to eventual national champion Valdosta State, the following week for the 86th all-time meeting between the schools as Newberry looks to reclaim the Bishops’ Trophy. The final road trip of the season will be at Wingate, which advanced to the second round of last year’s playoffs as a No. 7 seed and pits the 2016 and 2017 SAC champions.

Nearby Tigerville provides the setting for the 2019 opener as the Wolves travel to North Greenville for a Thursday night game on Sept. 5. Newberry won a thriller in its last trip to Younts Stadium, using a touchdown and extra point with 1:04 remaining to stun the Crusaders 29-28 in 2016.

After facing Florida Tech and Lenoir-Rhyne, Newberry returns to Setzler Field for a three-game homestand in conference play. The Wolves face Tusculum on Sept. 28, Mars Hill the following Saturday for Family Weekend, and new conference foe UVa-Wise for the teams’ first-ever meeting in a Homecoming contest on Oct. 12.

Consecutive road games at Catawba and Carson-Newman, where Newberry will look for a fifth win in six games in the series for the first time since a five-game winning streak from 1949-60, precede the final nonconference game of the season at home against UNC Pembroke. The Wolves travel to Wingate before closing the regular season Nov. 16 at Setzler Field vs. Limestone.

WKDK-AM 1240 will return for its 74th season of Newberry football coverage, led by 38th-year play-by-play voice Jimmie Coggins. All home games will be streamed on newberrywolves.tv.

Date Opponent Location Time Event Sept. 5 at North Greenville Tigerville 7:00 pm Sept. 14 Florida Tech Setzler Field 1:00 pm Lutheran Day Sept. 21 at Lenoir-Rhyne* Hickory, N.C. 6:00 pm Bishops’ Trophy Sept. 28 Tusculum* Setzler Field 1:00 pm Oct. 5 Mars Hill* Setzler Field 4:00 pm Hall of Fame Game / Family Weekend Oct. 12 UVa-Wise* Setzler Field 4:00 pm Homecoming Oct. 19 at Catawba* Salisbury, N.C. 1:30 pm Oct. 26 at Carson-Newman* Jefferson City, Tenn. 3:00 pm Nov. 2 UNC Pembroke Setzler Field 1:00 pm Nov. 9 at Wingate* Wingate, N.C. 6:00 pm Nov. 16 Limestone* Setzler Field 1:00 pm Senior Day