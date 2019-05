Police: One critically injured in motorcycle crash on Elmwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department say one person is critically injured after a single motorcycle crash on Elmwood Avenue this morning.

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Elmwood Avenue at I-126.

According to investigators, the road is back open after being blocked for hours to look over the crash.

CPD is investigating this incident.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.