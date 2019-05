WATCH: high school baseball playoff highlights Monday

Baseball playoffs are in full swing, with eight midlands teams in action Monday night.

5A Lower State

Dutch Fork 8, Summerville 4

4A Lower State

Airport 4, Hilton Head 3

3A Lower State

Strom Thurmond 3, Gilbert 2

2A Lower State

Gray Collegiate 5, East Clarendon 1

SCISA Semis

Hammond 9, Cardinal Newman 5

Laurence Manning 5, Ben Lippen 4