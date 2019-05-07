14k donations helps Midlands Gives surpass 2018 record

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The largest fundraiser in the state wraps up at midnight Tuesday (5/7) night.

Close to midnight, donations surpassed $1.9 million with more than 14,000 donations.

Earlier in the evening, Midlands Gives beat its record set in 2018 of $1.7 million.

The event raises money and awareness for local non-profits in an 18-hour online giving event.

Since its inception in 2014 the event has raised $7,280,500 for local nonprofits.

