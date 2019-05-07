24-year old man dies from motorcycle crash on I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department says a 24-year old man was fatally wounded in a single-vehicle collision.

Nicholas Rusch died as a result of complications from blunt force trauma during an incident that occurred at the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on May 6th, according to the Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

The investigation determined that Rusch was traveling eastbound on I-26 and wasn’t able to negotiate a curve, losing control of the motorcycle, a 2004 Honda CBR-600.

The motorcycle struck the raised curb near the inner median wall, causing Rusch to be ejected from his vehicle. Rusch was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Rusch was taken to a local hospital by EMS, where medical staff pronounced him deceased later Monday afternoon.