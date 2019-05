Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–The Orangeburg Co. Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that a Midlands student’s death was a tragic accident.

In a statement, the coroner says “autopsy results show that Mr. Dwyer’s cause of death was drowning. The manner of death is classified as accidental.”

Monday the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Dwyer died over the weekend while swimming with friends in the Edisto River.

He was a senior at Pelion High School.