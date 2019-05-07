More Justice brings hundreds together for Nehemiah Action assembly

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Monday night the Midlands organized response for equality and justice brought hundreds of people of various faiths to advocate for justice here in the Midlands.

With more than 17-hundred people in attendance, More Justice’s second annual Nehemiah Action assembly agreed to focus it’s efforts towards finding solutions for the lack of affordable housing and the education climate.

members of More Justice contact their public servants urging them to attend the annual assembly.