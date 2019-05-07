RCSD deputies searching for suspect accused of robbing Circle K at knife point

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for armed robbery.

On April 17, around 3:30 a.m., a woman came into the Circle K on Parklane Road and appeared to shop inside the store.

While she was at the cash register, she pulled a knife on the sales clerk and demanded money. The suspect fled from the location with the stolen money.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

All tips can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn up to $1,000.