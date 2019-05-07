RCSD: Jailer arrested for bringing marijuana in a Skittles box to inmates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – An Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center jail officer has been arrested on charges of of furnishing contraband.

On Tuesday (5/7), the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Taliyah Fewell, 23, who’s accused of bringing in marijuana and a lighter in a Skittles box and giving the drugs to several inmates.

During a routine check, detention staff found tobacco and marijuana behind a shower. An investigation determined that Fewell had been providing an inmate with the contraband, which he hid in the shower.

According to a release, investigators served an arrest warrant for Fewell at her apartment on Monday. Investigators spotted marijuana on a table and found rolling papers and letters between Fewell and an inmate that is incarcerated at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.