Richland Library launches new farmers market in North Main community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – People in the North Main Street community now have better access to fresh fruits and veggies.

Today the Richland Library’s location on North Main launched a new farmers market.

The market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month through August.

Library officials say the farmers market is open to the public and vendors accept various forms of payment including cash, cards, and snap benefits.

But officials are asking that customers bring their own bags.