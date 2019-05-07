Two vehicle collision causes tree to fall on pedestrian on Leesburg Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a two vehicle collision caused a tree to fall on a pedestrian this morning on Leesburg Road.

Authorities say the incident happened at 5700 Leesburg Road at approximately 5 a.m.

According to investigators, one vehicle involved struck a tree after the collision in which the tree fell and struck the female pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, both drivers involved in the collision were not injured.

Investigators say charges are pending as they are still investigating.

Officers say the road is now clear.

