Ben Lippen forces game three with Laurence Manning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Facing elimination, Ben Lippen won via walk-off in the eighth inning of their SCISA 3A semifinal with Laurence Manning, topping the Swampcats 6-5.

Tied 4-4 through seven innings, Zach Sutton’s single lifted the Falcons to victory and forced a third and final game in the second round.

LMA will host the last meeting between the pair of programs Thursday.