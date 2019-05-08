Columbia Water: Boil water advisory for South Bull Street

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – City of Columbia Water officials say a boil water advisory is in place at South Bull Street in Richland County today.

The boil water advisory affects residents at South Bull Street from Rosewood Drive to Crestwood Drive.

Officials say residents need to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Also, any residents near the affected area who have either lost water and/or water pressure, also need to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.

According to officials, Columbia Water experienced a hydrant replacement on a 6 inch main, which could possibly result in bacterial contamination of the water.

City of Columbia Water says their staff is currently working on the problem.

If you have any questions, call the Lexington/Richland County Environmental Services at (803) 896-0620.

You can also call the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at (803) 545-3300.

For more information, click here.