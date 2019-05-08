Former Gamecock Brian Bowen receives invite to NBA Combine

NEW YORK — The NBA announced today that 66 players are expected to attend the 2019 NBA Draft Combine, and three with South Carolina ties are expected to attend.

The NBA Draft Combine is the first step in the Draft process for NBA hopefuls and features five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills at Quest Multisport in Chicago on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17. ESPN 2 will provide coverage both days from 3-7 p.m. ET.

A select number of draft-eligible players will be invited to participate in the 2019 NBA Draft Combine based on their performance in the NBA G League Elite Camp, which will take place May 12-14 at Quest Multisport.

Below is a list of expected attendees at the 2019 NBA Draft Combine powered by Under Armour.

Player Name (College/Club)

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil (Virginia Tech)

Barrett, RJ (Duke)

Bassey, Charles (Western Kentucky)

Bazley, Darius (Princeton HS (OH))

Bol, Bol (Oregon)

Bone, Jordan (Tennessee)

Bowen, Brian (Sydney Kings (Australia))

Bowman, Ky (Boston College)

Brazdeikis, Ignas (Michigan)

Brown, Moses (UCLA)

Clarke, Brandon (Gonzaga)

Claxton, Nicolas (Georgia)

Culver, Jarrett (Texas Tech)

Dort, Luguentz (Arizona State)

Dotson, Devon (Kansas)

Edwards, Carsen (Purdue)

Fernando, Bruno (Maryland)

Gafford, Daniel (Arkansas)

Garland, Darius (Vanderbilt)

Grimes, Quentin (Kansas)

Guy, Kyle (Virginia)

Hands, Jaylen (UCLA)

Hayes, Jaxson (Texas)

Herro, Tyler (Kentucky)

Hoard, Jaylen (Wake Forest)

Horton-Tucker, Talen (Iowa State)

Hunter, De’Andre (Virginia)

Jerome, Ty (Virginia)

Johnson, Cameron (North Carolina)

Johnson, Keldon (Kentucky)

Kabengele, Mfiondu (Florida State)

King, Louis (Oregon)

Langford, Romeo (Indiana)

Lawson, Dedric (Kansas)

Lecque, Jalen (Brewster Academy (NH))

Little, Nassir (North Carolina)

Matthews, Charles (Michigan)

McDaniels, Jalen (San Diego State)

Morant, Ja (Murray State)

Norvell Jr., Zach (Gonzaga)

Nowell, Jaylen (Washington)

Nwora, Jordan (Louisville)

Okeke, Chuma (Auburn)

Okpala, KZ (Stanford)

Oni, Miye (Yale)

Paschall, Eric (Villanova)

Ponds, Shamorie (St. John’s)

Poole, Jordan (Michigan)

Porter Jr., Kevin (USC)

Porter, Jontay (Missouri)

Queta, Neemias (Utah State)

Reddish, Cam (Duke)

Reid, Naz (LSU)

Roby, Isaiah (Nebraska)

Samanic, Luka (Olimpija (Slovenia))

Schofield, Admiral (Tennessee)

Shittu, Simisola (Vanderbilt)

Tillie, Killian (Gonzaga)

Washington Jr., PJ (Kentucky)

Waters, Tremont (LSU)

Weatherspoon, Quinndary (Mississippi State)

White, Coby (North Carolina)

Wilkes, Kris (UCLA)

Williams, Grant (Tennessee)

Williamson, Zion (Duke)

Windler, Dylan (Belmont)