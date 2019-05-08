Lexington Police searching for accused Walmart shoplifter after he pried open the door and left

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Police Department is searching for the identity of a shoplifter from an incident at Walmart.

On April 20, a black male entered the Walmart on Sunset Boulevard and grabbed numerous items and placed them in a shopping cart.

The accused shoplifter then pried open the garden center door and exited the business without paying for the items.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or by email at kheath@lexsc.com.