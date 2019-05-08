Orangeburg charged with attempted murder after shooting former lover’s friend

ORANGBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A Orangeburg man out on bond for murder has now been charged with shooting his former lover’s friend, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Shagura Mack, 41, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the early Saturday shooting.

Investigators say they were called out to Autolane Street in around 2 a.m. after a woman notified authorities of the shooting.

According to the report, a 44-year-old victim in severe pain with blood running from his shoulder “an unidentified subject hit him with something.”

Physicians later discovered that “something” was a gunshot wound.

The woman told investigators that around 1:40 a.m. Mack barged into her home where she and the victim were located.

According to the sheriff’s office, she said Mack initially pointed a handgun at her, then her male friend before shooting him. Then the woman fled the residence with her young daughter.

She told investigators she and Mack were in a relationship years ago but that he had been forcing his way back into her life recently.

OCSO Victim’s Advocate Ashley Robinson told the court during Wednesday’s hearing that Mack is currently out on bond for a 2014 charge of murder.

In that case, Mack is accused of opening fire on a vehicle parked off Belleville Road during what was described by witnesses to have been a drug buy.

The victim in that 2014 case made it to the hospital only to succumb to his injuries during surgery.

More charges are pending, the sheriff said.