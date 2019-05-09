Deputies: Anonymous phone call leads to arrest and cash seizure of Lexington man

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department has arrested a Lexington man found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances, narcotics and large amounts of cash.

Sammy Sadik, 46, was issued ten warrants and was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. Sadik was given a bond of $61,087.50.

On April 15, officers was dispatched to the 100 block of Coventry Drive regarding several white males who were standing at the trunk of a vehicle and maybe involved in a possible narcotics transaction.

Officer spoke with Sadik when they arrived and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle.

A search warrant was completed and a lawful search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of multiple types of scheduled narcotic pills, a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, numerous vacuum sealed bags containing marijuana, multi-colored pills believed to be ecstasy and a bag containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

Additionally, over $25,000 was found inside the vehicle and seized as part of this investigation.