Dutch Fork, Blythewood advance to 5A state championship

Dutch Fork needed two wins over 5A rival River Bluff Wednesday night to advance to the state final, and the Foxes got them both.

Ty Olenchuk pitched nearly the entire seven innings in game one, throwing for over 100 pitches, allowing just two runs in Dutch Fork’s 4-2 win in the early game.

Then in the deciding nightcap, the Silver Foxes used a four-run first inning to propel them to a 6-2 win and the 5A state championship against Blythewood.

The Bengals, who beat JL Mann Wednesday night in the 5A upper state final, will host the Foxes in a best-of-three series starting Saturday.