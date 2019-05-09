Hammond holds off Cardinal Newman in SCISA baseball semis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Hammond held off a late comeback by defending champion Cardinal Newman in a 6-4 win Thursday night that sent the Skyhawks to the SCISA state championship for the first time since 2013.

The Skyhawks will start the championship series Monday night against Ben Lippen, which beat Laurence Manning 8-7 on the road Thursday.

3A SCISA BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Monday: Hammond at Ben Lippen, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Ben Lippen at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Neutral site, TBA