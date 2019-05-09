RCSD searching for suspects accused of larceny at gas station on Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the identity of larceny suspects.

On April 28, three men hopped out of a white Ford pickup truck and walked into the Circle K gas station on Broad River Road after 8 p.m.

One of the men walked toward the back of the store, where he pretended to fall to gain the clerk’s attention. After “falling”, the man got up, left and got into the driver’s side of the pickup truck.

While the clerk was distracted, the other two men headed for the office and to the back of the register to steal cigarette cartons.

After stealing the cigarette cartons, the men pushed past the clerk and ran outside, where they hopped into the truck and took off.

Surveillance video did not capture a clear image of the truck’s tag, but investigators believe it may have been a temporary tag. The white Ford F-150 is described as a newer model with four doors and a short bed.

Anyone who can identify the men pictured in the video or the vehicle is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.