Richland Co Investigator ‘Live PD’S’ Kevin Lawrence ABC Columbia Guest Forecaster

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– He’s a Richland County Sheriff’s Department Investigator and one of A&E’s Live PD favorites and now Investigator Kevin Lawrence lives out his dream, becoming a ‘Forecaster for the Day’ on ABC Columbia.

Richland County Investigator Kevin Lawrence says he has always had a fascination with the weather and would like to be a meteorologist.

The Good Morning Columbia crew invited Lawrence to join the team for a day as he trained with Good Morning Columbia Weather Anchor Tyler Ryan.