Richland deputies arrest two teens accused of nearly 3 dozen car break in’s

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Two teenagers are behind bars in connection with a string of car break in’s in the Arbor at Windsor Lake Apartments where they have been charged for breaking into 47 different cars. The two teenagers were arrested Thursday morning, since then deputies have released the amount of cars they are accused of hitting in one apartment complex, and the laundry list of charges the duo now face.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old has been charged with seven counts of theft from a motor vehicle, 1 count of criminal conspiracy, 2 counts of financial transaction card theft and 1 count of unlawful carry of a pistol.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old has been charged with 7 counts of theft from a motor vehicle, 1 count of criminal conspiracy and two counts of financial transaction card theft.

The duo has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center’s juvenile wing and will appear in family court at a date that has yet to be determined. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are not ruling out the possibility of bringing additional charges and are asking anyone who may have information that could help in the case is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.