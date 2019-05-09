Two detained after overnight car break-ins on Windsor Lake Drive

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department says two juveniles are detained after multiple car break-ins on Windsor Lake Drive overnight.

Authorities say at approximately 3 a.m. today, deputies responded to a possible car-break-in at The Arbors at Windsor Lake Apartments.

According to investigators, they confirmed at least 25 vehicles have been broken into.

Deputies are investigating this incident.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.