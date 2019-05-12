Bailes’ walk-off lifts Blythewood over Dutch Fork in game 1 of 5A series

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – Tiedin the bottom of the ninth, with thunder sounding in the distance and dark clouds looming, Blythewood shortstop Zach Bailes knew he had a moment to make a memory in his final game on his home field.

The senior leadoff hitter drove in Michael Gregory to score the game-winning run of their series opener in the SCHSL 5A State Championship series, defeating Dutch Fork 2-1.

Game two of the best-of-three series will head to Irmo as the Silver Foxes get their turn to host Tuesday.