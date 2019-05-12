Gamecocks can’t finish sweep, fall to Kentucky Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Kentucky, 6-2, to close out its home conference schedule. The Gamecocks took the series by winning the first two games of the series.

For the third straight game, Kentucky scored a run in the top of the first and for the third straight game, Carolina answered with scoring in the third. Chris Cullen was hit by a pitch to open the frame. He went to second on Jonah Beamon’s sacrifice bunt and moved to third on a bunt single from Nick Neville . Cullen scored on an RBI groundout by TJ Hopkins .

Kentucky took the lead for good in the fourth, scoring a run on a groundout and an unearned run on a sacrifice bunt. Then in the fifth, Ryan Shinn’s double made it 4-1. Kentucky scored a pair in the sixth, highlighted by T.J. Collet’s single to right. Carolina scored the game’s final run in the sixth as Hopkins singled and Jacob Olson brought him in with a double to left.

Daniel Lloyd earned the start for the Gamecocks and took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits with a strikeout and three walks. Wesley Sweatt pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out a pair in relief. Zach Thompson earned the win for the Wildcats, striking out eight in a six-inning start.

GAMECHANGER

Kentucky put up two runs in the fourth on just one hit to take a 3-1 lead it would not relinquish.

KEY STAT

Carolina was outhit in the game 11-3 as Hopkins, Olson and Neville had a hit apiece on the day.

NOTABLE

On Mother’s Day, the Carolina player’s mothers threw out the first pitch.

Despite the loss, Carolina picks up its first SEC series win of the season.

Carolina is now tied with Kentucky at 7-20 on the year. Carolina owns the tiebreak with the Wildcats, but loses the tiebreak with Alabama, who is 7-19 going into today.

UP NEXT

Carolina wraps up the home portion of its schedule Tuesday night against USC Upstate. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and it will be streamed on SEC Network +.