Ben Lippen rolls Hammond, 12-2 in SCISA Championship opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Ben Lippen used strong first, second and third innings to power past Hammond, 12-2 in game one of the SCISA Championship series Monday night.

The Falcons put together a 3-run bottom of the first to take a three-run lead into the second. Hammond put up two runs in the top of the second, but the Falcons answered with three more runs in the third, pulling away in just five innings.

Ben Lippen finished runner-up to Cardinal Newman last year, but can take the title Tuesday night with a win over the Skyhawks in game two at Hammond.