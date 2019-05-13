Special Olympics South Carolina State Summer Games held this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It was a big weekend for some athletes in South Carolina.

The Special Olympics South Carolina State Summer Games took place over the weekend at Fort Jackson.

The summer games kicked off Friday as law enforcement officers ran the Flame of Hope across the state.

The Torch Run ended at the Solomon Center at Fort Jackson to start the opening ceremonies.

More than 11-hundred people participated in this years summer games, creating an environment that helps support everyone involved.