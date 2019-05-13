Sumter deputies searching for individuals involved in reported theft from a vehicle

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching to find two people involved in connection with the reported theft from a vehicle.

Amanda Dawn Powell, 39, and Jesse McDonald Preast, 32, has been identified as the subjects in this case where items valued at more than $200 were stolen and about $400 in damage was caused to the vehicle. The reported theft occurred on Twelve Bridges Road on May 5.

Powell and Preast were voluntarily going to turn themselves in on May 10 but failed to do so.

Both are facing charges of breaking into a motor vehicle and larceny. The couple may be travelling in a Gray Dodge Avenger with black rims and a “Price is Right Auto Sales” paper tag.

Neither Powell nor Preast have valid driver’s licenses.