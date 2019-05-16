Deputies charged man with murder involved with shooting two people Sunday morning

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection for a murder and attempted murder shooting near Parklane Road and O’Neal Court on May 12.

Kendall Jamil Brice, 29, was arrested by Richland County and U.S. Marshals on Thursday at the 100 block of Willow Oak Drive without incident.

On May 12, Richland County deputies were called to a shots fired call at Parklane Road and O’Neal Court around 4:30 a.m.

During their investigation, it was revealed that the shooting actually occurred in the roadway on Columbia Mall Boulevard.

Brice was also charged with first-degree burglary, two counts attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime during a February 17 incident.

At the time, deputies were dispatched to a burglary that had just occurred. The victims said two suspects entered the residence, dressed in all black with masks and attempted to rob them.

A struggled ensued and the suspects ran away. No injuries were reported.

Brice will be transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.