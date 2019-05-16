Lexington holds off Byrnes, 5-1 to force deciding game three of softball championship

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington rebounded in a big way from Monday’s loss to Byrnes.

The Wildcats took game two of the 5A softball championship series Wednesday night, 5-1, forcing a deciding game three Friday night. The location of that neutral site game will be determined Thursday.

Gamecocks commit Hannah Kumiyama had a big night at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs.

Should the Wildcats win Friday, Lexington will claim it first state title in softball since 2001.