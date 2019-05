Local high school offering its first CDL training program to students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland One held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the district’s “Commercial driver’s license program” at Eau Claire High School.

It’s the first high school CDL training program in South Carolina and only the third in the nation.

The program was established through a partnership between “Richland One and the South Carolina Trucking Association.

31 students at Eau Claire High School are in the program.