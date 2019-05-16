Teen arrested, accused of assaulting a Kershaw County deputy

(Courtesy: KCSO) Kershaw County deputies apprehend Johnson.

(Courtesy: KCDC) Tykell Johnson



KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a teenager accused of assaulting one of their deputies.

Investigators say at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Tykell Johnson, 17, was located in possession of a stolen vehicle near Robinson Town Road in Cassatt.

According to officers, Johnson assaulted one of the deputies, left his shoes and shirt and ran from the scene, prompting multiple deputies, three tracking dogs and SLED to search for him.

Deputies say Johnson was later captured by K-9 officers at approximately 9:15 p.m.

According to authorities, after he was captured by the K-9’s, Johnson said, “ya’ll got some good dogs.”

Investigators also say he was wanted for a probation violation charge.

Johnson is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.