Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash

Lexington,SC (WOLO) —- Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual killed as a result of a single car crash that happened in the 600 block of West Dunbar Road in West Columbia just before 9AM May 16th, 2019.

According to Fisher, 26 year old Alexis Younginer, 26, from Irmo was driving her car when it left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Fisher says Younginer was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.