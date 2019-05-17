CPD arrest teen accused of two attempted murders within an hour

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- The Columbia Police Department has arrested a third teenager authorities say is connected to two attempted murder investigations that took place the same day. Officials say 18 year old Savion Jaquon Smith was taken into custody Friday May 17th, 2019 after CPD Fugitive team along with the help of US Marshal’s Task Force located him at the Shores at Elders Pond Apartments along Hardscrabble Road.

CPD says on April 24th, 2019 just after 6PM a ShotSpotter gunshot detection signal alerted them to 2300 block of Marshall Street where authorities say Smith along with two 14 year olds are accused of trying to rob a 9 and 19 year old male victim’s of their belongings, before police claim the teens pulled out guns and shot at the two as they ran from the scene.

About an hour later, just after 7 PM, Columbia Police say they responded to a report of gunshots in the 6200 block of Benedict Street. Police say in this case, Smith, one of the 14 year olds he is alleged to have been with earlier and a 16 year old shot at a home. Authorities say four people were inside the home at the time, including a 31 year old woman, a 15 and 12 year old young men, and a 2 year old little boy.

CPD says no was injured in either incident.

Smith has been charged with five counts of Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, two counts of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, two counts of Possession of a Handgun by a Person under the Age of 18 and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

Last week, two three other teenagers were arrested accused in the crimes. One of the 14 year olds has been charged with Attempted Murder, Attempted Robbery, Possession of a Firearm during a Violent Crime, and Unlawful carrying of a Handgun by a Person under 18.

The second 14 year old faces charges for Five Counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm during a Violent Crime, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun and Possession of a Handgun by a Person under 18.

The 16 year old has been charged with four counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm during a Violent Crime , unlawful carrying of a Handgun as well as Possession of a Handgun by a Person under 18.

All 4 of the suspects are currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASDGC).