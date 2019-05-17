Lexington Co. Deputies searching for person of interest

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department say they are searching for a man in connection with an investigation at the Waters at Berryhill apartment complex near I-26.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but investigators say they are searching for J.W. Hayes in connection with the investigation.

Deputies say he is known to frequent businesses in the Woodland Hills area and other area of the Saint Andrews Road corridor.

If you know where he is call the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.