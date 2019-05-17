Lexington Co. deputies detain person of interest in connection with a homicide investigation

Quintara Hatten,

LEXINGTON COUNTY, .S.C (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have detained a man in  connection with an investigation at the Waters at Berryhill apartment complex near I-26.

J.W. Hayes is being interviewed by deputies in connection with the ongoing homicide investigation.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates on this story.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
