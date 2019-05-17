Lexington County deputies arrest two people after Gaston drug seizure

(Courtesy: LCDC) Jessica Geohagan

(Courtesy: LCDC) Daniel Burgess



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say they arrested two people after a drug seizure in Gaston last week.

Authorities say Daniel Burgess, 35, is charged with trafficking meth and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Deputies also say Jessica Geohagan, 27, is also charged with trafficking meth and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators, a tip led them to search Burgess’ home on Busbee Road.

After executing a search warrant, deputies say they found 22 grams of meth, 35 grams of marijuana, and over $8,000 in cash from the home.

Authorities say Geohagan was arrested at Burgess’ home and had 52 grams of meth and a handgun on her.

Deputies say Burgess is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and Geohagan was released after posting bond.