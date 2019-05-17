One dead after wreck on West Dunbar Road near South Congaree

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a wreck on West Dunbar Road near South Congaree on Thursday.

Authorities say the accident took place around 9 p.m.

According to the Lexington Ledger, investigators found a vehicle off the road and in the woods.

Authorities say they found the victim deceased and entrapped in the wreckage.

Lexington County Coroner’s Office is investigating the victim’s death.

Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.