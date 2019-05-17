Pedestrian killed after vehicle collision on I-20 west

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one pedestrian was killed after a vehicle collision on I-20 west bound Thursday.

Authorities say the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at I-20 west near mile marker 94.

According to troopers, the driver fatally struck the pedestrian in the roadway while travelling west.

Troopers say the driver was taken to a local hospital, but will not face any charges for the incident.

Kershaw County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of the victim.